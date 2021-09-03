Nokia G50 specifications may have leaked on a TENAA listing

Nokia's next smartphone might be the Nokia G50 and we may have just got a look at what it might look like and the specifications it may come with. The device seems to have been leaked on the Chinese certification website TENAA.

The TENAA listing was first noticed by MySmartPrice, which states that the model number of the device shown there is TA-1361. This new smartphone is expected to be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones from the company. The device is supposed to launch sometime in September for certain markets which may include India.

Nokia previously confirmed the existence of the Nokia G50 smartphone by accidentally posting about it on Instagram and later removing it. This post which was recorded by Nokiamob gave us a look at what the mobile phone really looks like and also happened to mention that it would feature 5G and have a 48MP camera.

(Image credit: TENAA)

Nokia G50: Leaked specs

The Nokia G50 has a design similar to that of the Nokia G10 and G20. And according to the TENAA listing, it will feature a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixel) IPS LCD display. The listing mentions that the device measures 173.83x77.68x8.85mm and weighs 220 grams.

The leaked smartphone is expected to feature options of 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM and may feature 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants which could also be expanded via a microSD up to 1TB. The listing mentions that this is complemented by a 2GHz octa-core processor which could be the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC.

The leaked renders show that the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup on the back, and the post from Nokia confirmed that the main sensor would be a 48MP one. The TENAA listing mentions that it will have 720p video recording capability along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of battery, the listed device has a 4,850mAh battery. Sensors and connectivity options may include gravity sensors, distance sensors, light sensors, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio port, and a USB Type-C port. The Nokia G50 has been listed to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box.