Nodwin's tournament ‘Valorant Conquerors Championship'

Nodwin Gaming’s first Valorant tournament called the ‘Valorant Conquerors Championship’ which began registration back in June is in its final days. The finals of the tournament have begun today and are set to take place over the weekend.

VCC is a big deal for South Asian Valorant players as it gives them a chance to qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier and fight for a spot at the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 for the first time. The Grand Finale of this series will be streamed live from August 27- 29 on Nodwin’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

VCC 2021 Grand Finale has South Asia’s best Valorant players battle it out for a chance to grab a spot at VCT 2021 and take home a part of the grand prize pool of Rs 25,00,000 (approximately $33,000). The four teams that have qualified for the Grand Finale are:

Team Exploit

Enigma Gaming

Global Esports

Velocity Gaming

These 4 teams will play double-elimination best-of-three matches and a Best of five Finals.

“The grand finale of the VCC 2021 is going to be an action-packed, edge-of-the-seat viewing experience long-awaited by fans across the globe. You’ll be watching some of the best Valorant professionals compete from the South-Asian region and have a shot at the global competitive circuit. Be there to support your favourite teams as we create history together,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, Nodwin Gaming.

Nodwin Gaming partnered with Riot Games, for the Valorant Conquerors Championship, putting the region in the VCT 2021 roadmap for the first time. VCC 2021 has paved the way for international recognition of South Asian teams and players.

When Riot Games announced earlier this year that it is about to get its first world circuit tour competition in the form of the Valorant Champions Tour it got players excited globally. But when the company announced this new tournament initially it seemed to have left out India which infuriated the India gaming community.

But reports soon followed that Riot Games had reconsidered and would be giving an India team the opportunity to participate in the Valorant Champions Tour. Riot's Valorant Champions will be a first-of-its-kind global competitive circuit that will have year-long regional competitions that lead up to a Champions event.