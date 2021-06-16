Valorant Conquerors Championship registration is now open

South Asia esports company Nodwin Gaming has partnered up with Riot Games to roll out the Valorant Conquerors Championship as the qualifying tournament to the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers.

This is set to be a part of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour. Teams will compete in multiple sub-regional qualifiers, playoffs and grand finals for a prize pool of Rs 25,00,000 (approximately $33,000). The registrations for Valorant Conquerors Championship is currently live.

The India registration is set to take place until June 28 with the qualifiers taking place between July 1 and 11. There will be a second round of qualifiers in India which will take place from July 14 to 27.

Each sub-regional qualifier will have a set number of slots filled in through registrations followed by the online qualifying matches. Wildcard will feature all the runner-up teams from the sub-regional qualifiers, who will play a double-elimination match series to earn a slot in the VCC Playoffs.

A total of eight teams will make their way to the playoffs. The eight teams will undergo a Group Stage in the Playoffs with the top two teams from two groups making their way to the Grand Finals. The playoffs will take place from August 19-22 and the Grand Finals on August 28 and 29.

When Riot Games announced that it is about to get its first world circuit tour competition in the form of the Valorant Champions Tour from Riot Games. But when Riot Games announce the news of this new tournament it seemed to have left out India which infuriated the India gaming community.

But reports soon followed that Riot Games had reconsidered and would be giving an India team the opportunity to participate in the Valorant Champions Tour. Riot's Valorant Champions will be a first-of-its-kind global competitive circuit that will have year-long regional competitions that lead up to a Champions event.