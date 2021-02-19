Nintendo Switch users are getting two classic games for free

The first Nintendo Direct in over a year recently took place and saw the unveiling of games like Splatoon 3, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter, as well as a new Mario Golf. Besides this, the Outer Wilds also made its way to Nintendo Switch.

But Capcom wanted to go the extra mile and has made two classic Nintendo games free to play for Nintendo Switch users. The two games include Ghosts ‘n Goblins and 1943: The Battle of Midway.

Capcom is making Ghosts ‘n Goblins free to play in order to celebrate the launch of Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection which is set to take place soon. And after February 25, when Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection launches, it will no longer be free. But those users that download the game before then, will get to keep it forever.

In comparison, 1943: The Battle of Midway, which was launched in 1987 and is one of the most popular shoot 'em up games on arcade, is set to be permanently free.

Recently Nintendo Direct saw critically-acclaimed time loop game Outer Wilds finally coming to Nintendo Switch. It has an approximate release window of Q2 os 2021.

Outer Wilds was one of their top games of 2019. It is a charming out-of-this-world action-adventure game developed by Mobius Digital. Players step in the shoes of an unnamed astronaut stuck in a time loop. You can only explore the solar system in 22-minute chunks before the sun explodes.

Outer Wilds has been available on PC and Xbox One since it launched in May 2019, and was made available on PlayStation 4 later that same year. This is a game for those that want to relax and explore every corner of the planets you visit

This game is also about learning the diversity each planet has to offer. You’ll die and be reborn many times, but it’s presented so elegantly that you’ll be smiling all the way rather than biting your controller in frustration.

