New State Mobile introduces new rewards and objectives for players

New State Mobile recently launched the latest update consisting of new weapons, themes, characters and other stuff. Now, the franchise is back with a new set of rewards for the players that will be offered to them for completing special missions. The players will get a Royale Chest Ticket and Chicken Medals as rewards.

As for the objectives, the game has three of them as of now. These include playing the game for 80 minutes, playing the game for 190 minutes, and playing the game for 250 minutes. All these rewards comprise 1x chicken medal, 2x chicken medal, and a Royale Chest ticket. Gamers who want to grab more rewards can wait for the new objectives to land this weekend.

Apart from the latest mission and rewards, the update for the iOS version of the game rolled out a day ago. It focuses more on the bug fixes related to the surroundings in the game, including the maps, buildings, and geographical features. Previously, these features had multiple glitches and an abnormal representation on the map.

Apart from that, the issue of games shutting down on mid-level devices has also been resolved, along with item names showing on the screen incorrectly. When it comes to new elements, the game has got some top-notch weapon customization for the Micro UZI (C2) and M16A4 (C2).

The Troi map of the game has been updated too. A major highlight of the same is the Tram Arrival Indicator which indicates when a Tram has arrived at a station. Moreover, a few parts of the map will also have better terrains, like the Loganville, which has now improved ledges and hills.

Current scenario of battle royale market

New State Mobile is no doubt trying hard to make its place in the global smartphone gaming market. However, new players like Apex Legends Mobile have already outclassed it when it comes to gaining traction and offering better characters and weapons.

As per our opinion, New State Mobile has to do something new and different in order to make the gamers stay in times like these where we have games like COD Mobile, BGMI, and upcoming ones like Battlefield.

