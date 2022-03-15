New State Mobile 0.9.26 update to roll out on March 17

Audio player loading…

New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) is soon going to get the latest update. The latest update will start rolling out from March 17 starting from 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM. At the time of update, the game will be down for maintenance for a period of five hours.

The patch notes of the update have been shared via a video on the New State Mobile's YouTube channel. Some of the major highlights of the update are modifications to Erangel, a new weapon, regular optimization for a few devices.

In addition, the latest update will also bring gun customizations for Vector and Mini 12, updates to vehicles, new gun customizations, etc. On a general note, the frame optimization of the game for iOS devices will be optimized in the latest update.

Starting with the Erangel map, the Southwest region of the map will go through a plethora of changes. A new area named Avanpost will be included in the map. The Ferry Pier region will get a new Loot area.

Speculations are that the update will bring a new weapon, MG3 LMG, which has a capacity of storing 75 bullets in one round. Apart from that, the gun will also have two firing modes, including 990 RPM and 690 RPM.

We will also see some major balance changes in the latest update. The L85A3 will get increased effective range and damage. The muzzle velocity of SKS will also be increased. Users will be able to switch fire modes in the S686. The KAR98K will get a high bolt action speed.

In the Mini 14, gamers will get to see increased damage along with minimized vertical recoil control and horizontal recoil control.

Furthermore, the vehicle explosions will not kill the players present in the vehicle. Instead, it will put them in DNBO (Down But Not Out). The acceleration of Volta will be decreased during the cornering performance and boost while the noise levels will be increased.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.