New e-scooter Hero Eddy unveiled - No licence, no registration needed

Hero Electric today unveiled a new e-scooter, named Hero Eddy, for the domestic market. The new e-two-wheeler, which will formally launch in the next quarter, is meant for short commute requirements.

Hero Eddy requires no registration or driving license as it is a low-speed vehicle.

The electric scooter is easy to maneuver and will fulfil the need for short-distance commutes to next-door coffee shops, golf courses and gymnasium etc, the company said in a statement.

Hero Eddy to come in two colour options

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, was quoted as saying: “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.”

Hero Electric has not revealed the range of the new electric scooter, but said Hero Eddy will come with features such as Find My Bike, E-Lock, Large Boot Space, Follow Me Headlamps, and Reverse Mode. Hero Eddy will come in two colour options – Yellow and Blue.

Hero Electric, which is one of the leading electric two-wheeler makers in the country, is said to have sold around 4.5 lakh units of different electric models so far.

Hero Electric, which rolls outs it vehicles from its Ludhiana factory, is on an overdrive now. Hero Electric recently announced a joint venture with Mahindra Electric for manufacturing electric two-wheelers.

It has collaborated with a startup called Log9, which is known for advanced battery technology. Hero Electric scooter riders can now use Log9’s interchanging battery packs on their vehicles.

