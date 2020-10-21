Netflix to pilot a free weekend-long StreamFest

In a bid to increase its user base, Netflix will test a 48-hours of free streaming offer for weekends. As confirmed by its COO, Greg Peters, this new offer will be first available in India and will be gradually offered in other countries.

Netflix has recently discontinued it’s a 30-day free trial for new users in the US however the same is still available in India. Hence it is unclear how this limited duration offer will co-exist with the month's free trial.

The company is looking for innovative ideas to increase its user base and according to Peters, “giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have."

The StreamFest event was first noticed in its new app code that hinted about the presence of a promotional event scheduled for the first week of December. According to Protocol, Netflix’s StreamFest will not ask for users’ credit card details and will be available to anyone with a device that supports Netflix’s streaming service.

In case you wish to continue watching shows post the free trial expires, you need to sign up for one of the paid plans. Further, the in-app code reveals the presence of some sort of limitation around the number of people being able to watch shows online. It could also be a way to limit access to a certain set of users before making it available to everyone.

Going by the response of a spokesperson from Netflix that reads,” We're always looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” it seems that the StreamFest event is a certainty. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement sharing the details about the promotion.

Earlier, Netflix had even tested a cheap mobile-only plan in India. This plan became a permanent fixture last year and has been introduced to other markets as well. The company is also bundling its services with various IPS’s like Jio and ACT Fiber while Jio is also offering complimentary access to Netflix to its postpaid customers.