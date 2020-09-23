The all-in-one JioPostPaid Plus plans offer calls, data, OTT and more

After introducing truly unlimited Fiber plans and going all out against the competition, Jio has announced the new JioPostpaid plans that look to take on the other cellular service providers.

Jio not only bets on unlimited calls but is also looking to offer users benefits like international calling benefits, data rollover, and subscription to popular content streaming services and Jio apps. Jio is also claiming to offer zero-downtime sim porting service and sim home delivery as well.

These new postpaid plans from Jio will be available starting September 24 and the plans will start from Rs. 199 per month.

JioPostpaid Plus plans and features

The new plans from Jio will start from Rs. 399 per month and go all the way up to Rs. 1,499. Since Jio is already offering unlimited voice calls and SMS, it is the data that Jio wants you to pay for. All the plans come with subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hotstar, JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn, Caller Tunes. Additional benefits include International Roaming, International calling, Sim Home delivery and premium customer support.

Below are the new plans:

Plans Voice and SMS Bundled Data Data rollover Subscription Rs. 399 per month Unlimited 75 GB 200 GB Yes Rs. 599 per month Unlimited 100 GB 200 GB Yes Rs. 799 per month Unlimited 150 GB 200 GB Yes Rs. 999 per month Unlimited 200 GB 500 GB Yes Rs. 1,499 per month Unlimited 300 GB 500 GB Yes

JioPostpaid plans also offers family benefits allows users to add their family members by paying an additional fee of Rs. 250 on select plans

While international travel is curtailed during the new normal, Jio is still offering in-flight connectivity for Indian travelers travelling abroad and will also offer free international roaming in USA & UAE. Jio users will be charged just Rs. 1 for Wi-Fi calls made to India while on international roaming. Additionally, ISD calls are also priced at a starting at 50 paise per minute.

To get users port from other service providers, Jio is also offering a zero-downtime porting service and is allowing users to carry forward the credit limit assigned by the previous service providers.

How to get JioPostpaid Plus?

As mentioned, these plans will be available starting September 24 and these new JioPostPaid plans are available for all – new connections, existing Jio Prepaid plans and users looking to port from other companies.

Existing postpaid customers can send ‘HI' to 8850188501 on WhatsApp to initiate the process. To get their JioPostpaid sim home-delivered, users will be required to visit jio.com/postpaid or call 1800 88 99 88 99. Alternatively, users can visit the nearest Jio Store or Jio Digital store.

Existing prepaid users can visit jio.com/postpaid or visit the Jio Stores to get the postpaid sim.