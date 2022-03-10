Naga Chaitanya to debut in web series Dootha - Here are the details

Audio player loading…

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has started shooting for a new web series directed by Vikram Kumar. Titled Dootha, the series, which is rumoured to be in the horror genre, is likely to stream on Amazon Prime Video. This is Naga Chaitanya's digital debut vehicle.

Naga Chaitanya, who has completed the shoot of his next movie Thank You, himself had shared a pic on Instagram a few days back about a 'new start'.

As it happens, Vikram Kumar is also the director of his impending release Thank You. The duo had previously worked together in Manam, which also featured Naga Chaitanya's dad Nagarjuna, and granddad Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Dootha shoot underway in Hyderabad

The charismatic actor, whose recent releases like Love Story and Bangarraju have done well at the box-office, will have the Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu and Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shaakar as female protagonists in Dootha.

The last named is the one who shared a pic from the shooting spot that shows her, Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy and Vikram Kumar at the shooting spot. In her Instagram post, Priya wrote: "Fan girl moment with Parvathy. Lots of love admiration and respect for this lady! Grinning like a stupid sheep and my excitement level is literally getting on to Chay and Vikram sir. (sic)"

The shoot of Dootha is currently taking place in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya is also awaiting the release of his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha, which has Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor as the main leads.

Parvathy, who was last seen in the Tamil film Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum and Varthamanam in Malayalam. She is awaiting the release of Puzhu, co-starring Mammootty.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, who was recently seen in Blood Money, has on hand movies like Kuruthi Attam, Bommai, Yaanai, Pathu Thala, Thiruchitrambalam, Hostel and Rudhran.

It is not clear when the shoot of Dootha will be wrapped up.