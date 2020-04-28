MX Player content to now be available on DishTV

With an aim to expand its viewer base in India, Dish TV India has inked a deal to offer MX player’s content via its Android-based set-top boxes - Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream.

With this collaboration, the two leading service providers aim to offer quality content to a wider audience. Recently, the DTH company had also started offering content from its streaming app ‘Watcho’.

“Our partnership with MX Player makes it easy for our Android box users to access a large content library spanning over 10 languages through this in-built app and further enhance their TV viewing experience", said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited.

He added that the goal has always been to provide viewers 'unique and unparalleled content', and the MX Player partnership will be another step in that endeavour. MX Player, which is owned by Times Internet, has evolved gracefully from an efficient video player to an original content repository.

Viewers are spoilt for choice, considering the content on MX player is mostly original and do not necessarily create run-of-the-mill 'Saas-Bahu' soaps. MX Player airs music, movies, web series, TV shows in multiple Indian languages.

Original web shows include ImMature, Hey Prabhu, Only for Singles, Thinkistan, Aafat among others. These MX Original Series are created for audiences from all walks of life and cater to viewers who speak different languages and hail from different states in India.

The deal comes in a time when the country is locked indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak and the average consumption of online content has increased multifold. Such collaboration between Indian could give Netflix and Amazon Prime a run for their money, if they continue creating a wide variety of content.