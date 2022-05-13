Motorola's Moto G82 5G will come to India as well

Audio player loading…

The Moto G82 5G smartphone from Motorola that was launched yesterday in the European markets has been confirmed to arrive in India as well. The mid-range smartphone will be coming to Latin America, Asia and the Middle East as well, according to a report by FoneArena.

The latest addition to the Moto G family, the smartphone sports a large 6.6-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with support for high refresh rates. Running at the heart of the device is the Snapdragon 695 chipset clubbed with 6GB RAM. And like many of Motorola’s products, the smartphone runs on the latest version of MyUX based on Android 12.

Motorola yesterday released the Moto Edge 30 in India. So, there are chances that we may not see the new G-series device immediately here. In the next few weeks, there may be more leaks or information regarding its BIS certifications and testing.

Say hello to moto g82 5G, the virtually borderless smartphone 📱 with over a billion shades of color. Experience high-res photography 📷, multidimensional sound of stereo speakers 🎧, and ultra-wide OLED immersion. Learn more: https://t.co/GV7sco35Bi#gomotog #hellomoto pic.twitter.com/Of9YI3ABZYMay 13, 2022 See more

The 5G device could be counted as a follow-up to the G71 as it provides the same AMOLED display but with a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a larger screen estate. It retains the same chipset from the latter device, so you get the same 13 5G bands support.

Moto G82 5G expected pricing and availability

We could expect to see the Moto G82 5G in the same colour options as the international variants - Meteorite Grey and White Lily. The smartphone may come in just one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The pricing for the smartphone is expected to be approximately Rs 27,000. Taking the pricing into consideration, this would be the most premium G-series device the company launches this year.

Moto G82 5G specifications

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G82 5G sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will support HDR10+ content on most of the streaming apps available. The device will also run on the Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The smartphone also features a 50MP primary lens that comes with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens at the back. For selfie enthusiasts and video calls, you get a 16MP camera on the front.

Other features include a hybrid sim slot that supports expandable memory up to 1TB via a microSD card. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC support. When it comes to ports, the Moto G82 5G comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port at the bottom. If you enjoy consuming a lot of content, then it's good to know that it comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Powering all the internal hardware of the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery pack. It can be charged with the supported 30W fast charger.