Moto is offering up to Rs. 4500 off on Moto E4, Moto G5, Moto M and Moto Z2 Play

With the festive season having started, several companies have started offering discounts on smartphones, accessories and more in India. The latest to join the list is Motorola – the company is offering festive discounts on several smartphones for a week in the offline market.

Owned by Lenovo, Motorola has launched several Moto-branded smartphones across different price ranges in the country. To make its phones even more attractive, Motorola is offering limited period festive discounts and offers on the Moto E4, Moto G5, Moto M and the Moto Z2 Play. With these devices, Motorola is offering something for everyone – from the entry level to the mid-range.

Discounts up to Rs. 4,500

These festive discounts from Motorola go up to Rs. 4,500, with the best deal on the Moto Z2 Play. Priced at Rs. 29,499, Motorola is offering the Moto Z2 Play at Rs. 24,999 in the offline market, giving you a discount of Rs. 4,500.

In a tweet, Motorola further revealed discounts on other phones too. The entry-level Moto E4 is available at Rs. 8,199, down from its price of Rs. 8,999. The Moto G5, another popular smartphone, is available at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 12,599. Lastly, the Moto M is available at Rs. 12,999, after a discount of Rs. 4,000.

Reliance Jio data offer and EMI options

In addition to discounts on its phones, Motorola is also bundling an attractive Reliance Jio data offer for the festive season. Buyers of its phones can get up to 100GB extra 4G data for free, but more details in this regard have not been revealed yet.

Apart from the data offer, Motorola is also offering EMI options from Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit.