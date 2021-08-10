Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion to launch in India soon

Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up for the launch of a couple of smartphones from its premium lineup in India. These phones are Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion. The Edge 20 Fusion could be rebranded as Edge 20 Lite which along with Edge 20 was recently unveiled in Europe.

While the company is yet to reveal the actual launch date, TechRadar India had exclusively reported that the Chinese smartphone maker could launch the phone sometime in August. Now, the company has started teasing the launch via a series of social media posts.

Apart from these posts teasing about the launch on all the major social media handles, the company is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that everyone knows what is coming. It has also updated the banners on its Facebook and Twitter account showing both the phones.

When a stunning design, cutting-edge technology meet flagship experience, that is when you #FindYourEdge. Introducing #motorolaedge20. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/LE2beTnRgSAugust 8, 2021 See more

In one such post, Motorola hints at phones that come with an amalgamation of stunning design and cutting-edge technology offering a flagship experience to the users. Interestingly, the company isn’t using the moniker “flagship” phone and just says flagship experience. Probably, it wants to bring the Edge 20 Pro at a later date based on the response it gets after the launch of these two phones. Only time will tell.

Motorola Edge 20 series – Specs and price in India (expected)

As mentioned above, the Motorola Edge 20 series consists of three different devices - Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion/Lite, and Edge 20 Pro. In terms of specifications, none of these three devices is a true flagship product hence can be expected to be priced aggressively.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion or Lite sports a 6.7-inches OLED panel with FullHD+ resolution boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery pack. The phone comes with a 108-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel with an ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with depth-sensing capabilities.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It housed a 6.7-inches OLED panel with FullHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery pack and comes with a 108-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel with an ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with depth-sensing capabilities. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Both the phones run on Motorola’s MyUI which is extremely close to vanilla Android and support 30W charging. In terms of pricing, the Edge 20 Fusion could be launched at an approximate price of Rs. 30,000 taking on the likes of Mi 11X and OnePlus Nord 2 while the Motorola Edge 20 could be priced slightly higher closer to Rs. 43,000.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!