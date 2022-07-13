Moto Razr 2022 is finally shaping up to be a worthy alternative to Galaxy Z Flip 4

Audio player loading…

Motorola has introduced a couple of iterations of its only foldable phone – the Moto Razr. Both the phones reminded the original Moto Razr but had a major issue when it came to the design.

Now the company has revealed the upcoming Moto Razr 2022 way ahead of the launch and it seems that the company has finally overhauled the design and internals of the phone.

The upcoming phone was shown off (opens in new tab) by Motorola’s China GM Chen Jin at an event back home in China and the company has also released a teaser video (opens in new tab) highlighting the key design aspects of the phone. However, first things first, the company seems to be doing away with the massive chin at the bottom offering the phone a slimmer and thin profile.

(Image credit: Internet)

The phone will continue to have an inward foldable primary display. The display seems to be surrounded by a raised border on all sides for protection. The phone has curved corners, a new dual-camera setup and a redesigned hinge.

Another noticeable aspect is the missing notch which was seen on top of the primary display on both the previous iterations. While the images are not very clear, however, the company might have opted for a hole punch cutout to house a selfie camera.

The external display on the phone also seems to be larger than the previous iterations and that too is a welcome move. This display is way larger than what we have seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which makes it useful enough to read longer messages or mail and even reply to them.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Razr 2022 is supposed to come with a 6.7-inch P-OLED folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The dual-camera setup on the phone is expected to be a 50MP main cam and a 13MP ultrawide module. While the external display on the phone is expected to be a 3-inch screen.

Powering the phone could be a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which could be coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The fact that the phone has been revealed officially, we can expect it to be launched soon – though there is no information about its availability in international markets.

Has Motorola finally cracked the code?

The previous two iterations of the Moto Razr were promising but fell way short when it came to the overall experience. Not only were the phones costly but also didn’t have flagship specifications.

The design seemed odd as the company decided to retain the massive chin which didn’t offer a great user experience. Thanks to that bottom-heavy design, the single-hand operation wasn’t easy and the phone would topple off.

The redesigned phone not only looks lean, has a neat design and has top-of-the-line specifications, but it also looks like a worthy phone to take on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Leaks also hint that the phone might be priced around €1,149 which is cheaper than the previous Moto Razr phone.