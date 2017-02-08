Moto G5 Plus specifications leaked yet again

Leaks and rumours regarding the Moto G5 Plus have been gaining steam for the past few weeks. Two weeks ago, an official press render of age G5 Plus was caught out in the wild and now a new photo has leaked out via a Google + user in Brazil.

The Moto G4 and G4 Plus, which were launched in early 2016 continued the G series of smartphone's tradition of providing good smartphones at an affordable price. The Moto G5 thus has a lot to live up to and if the latest leaks are any indication, it is looking to be extremely comprehensive update to the G line.

What makes the leaked image exciting is the fact that it has a marketing sticker over the display which clearly spells out some of the smartphone’s specs and features. The leak points towards the G5 Plus having a 5.2-inch 1080p display (as compared to the 5.5-inch screen that was rumoured earlier), a 12MP ‘rapid focus’ rear camera, a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower quick charging support, a 2.0 Ghz octa- core processor (most probably the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625), NFC and a fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, earlier leaks point towards the smartphone having 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The rumours also hint at a home button up front (unlike the G4 Plus which had on screen capacitive keys), a circular camera panel at the back and a new silver color variant.

Price and availability

The G5 and G5 Plus are expected to be launched in March 2017. Some reports also claim that the smartphones may be announced as early at MWC 2017 in February. While the price is unknown at the moment, a Romanian website listed the G5 Plus by mistake with a price tag of RON 1,650 (Approximately Rs 26,500). This most probably is a red herring as the pricing is way too high for a mid-range handset.

Moto G4 Plus in detail

The Moto G4 Plus is one of two variants of Motorola's fourth generation Moto G, the firm's bestselling smartphone range ever. In comparison to the regular Moto G4, the Moto G4 Plus features an improved 16MP rear camera with phase auto detection, laser autofocus and a dual LED Flash. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G4 Plus features a fantastic 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080 pixels) display, with a pixel density of 401ppi. This is the first time a Moto G smartphone has come with a full HD display.The display is also covered with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

The Moto G4 Plus is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor paired with a 550 MHz Adreno 405 GPU and either 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage or 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The internal memory can be expanded up to 200GB through a microSD card. It comes with a 3,000mAhbattery unit with TurboCharging support that as per Motorola, delivers 6 hours of usage with just 15 minutes of charging.