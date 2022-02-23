Moto G22 renders surface online - four colour variants expected

Audio player loading…

Motorola has of late been aggressive in the affordable smartphone segment with its Moto G series. Now, the brand is all set to roll out another G series smartphone named Moto G22, which has already appeared on various certification websites.

The complete specifications of the device have been revealed in a report by 91Mobiles, along with the colour options. As per the report, the smartphone has been codenamed Hawaii Plus, and it could have five variants. This phone was spotted sometime back with a bunch of other upcoming phones from the company.

Another report suggests that the device may also come with the Lenovo branding and might be named Lenovo K15 Plus. The Hawaii Plus Lite smartphone from the lineup could reach the market as Moto E32s. This confirms one thing that all five devices will not belong to the Moto G series.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Moto G22 rumoured specifications

Moto G22 may feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1600x720 pixels resolution. High chances are that the smartphone will have a MediaTek Helio G37 processor under the hood. The processor offers a 2.3GHz clock speed and has eight A53 ARM cores.

The smartphone will get 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage that will be expandable via a microSD card. It will be based on the Android 12 operating system offering a near to stock Android experience like other Moto devices.

Speculations are that the device will also get a 6GB RAM variant. When it comes to the camera, we can see a quad rear camera setup in the device, including a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone may also flaunt a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Previous leaks suggested that Moto G22 will have a 5000mAh battery. The charging capacity of the device is unknown until now. The leaked renders of the device suggest that it will be shipped in four colours - White, Black, Green, and Blue.

