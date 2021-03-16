Moto G10 Power goes on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Moto G10 Power will go on sale in India starting today. The device was launched along with the Moto G30 last week in the country. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart starting at noon.

The Moto G10 Power is an India exclusive phone which comes with a big battery. The Moto G30 and Moto G10 were both unveiled in Europe a few weeks back. While the Moto G30 arrived in India as it is, the Moto G10 got an additional moniker "Power" to it.

The Moto G10 Power is essentially the Moto G10 from Europe but with a bigger 6,000mAh battery and a faster 15W charger in the box as opposed to the 5,000mAh and 10W combo.

Moto G10 Power price in India and availability

The Moto G10 Power is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available in two colourways - Aurora Gray and Breeze Blue colour options.

Moto G10 Power specs

(Image credit: Future)

The Moto G10 Power sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC. The Moto G10 Power is available in a sole configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Moto G10 Power is backed by a big 6,000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging. However, Moto G10 Power will come with a 20W in-box) charger. The device also supports reverse wired charging.

There is a 48MP main camera with f/1.7, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. Other features include a Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. The company is also promising two years of security updates. Moto has also packed in some industry-first unique feature called ThinkShield which is an end to end mobile security and privacy solution which offers protection at multiple levels starting from the supply chain, hardware security, OS, and system security. It works a level beyond the OS and a level below the OS as well to provide the best security possible.

