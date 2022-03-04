Moto Edge 30 Pro starts retailing from today on Flipkart

Audio player loading…

Motorola’s flagship smartphone, the Moto Edge 30 Pro, was launched on February 24 in India as well as in the global markets. The phone will start retailing from today on Flipkart.

The phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is a rebadged version of Moto X30 which is the first-ever phone to launch with the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm.

Motorola has priced the phone rather aggressively and in fact, the Edge 30 Pro is currently the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the country. The retail price of Edge 30 Pro has been kept at Rs. 49,999 and the company is offering a discount of Rs. 5000 on SBI cards bringing the effective price down to Rs 45,999.

While the company hasn’t specified, this discount might be limited to the introductory sale only and the phone might sell at its regular price after that. The Moto Edge 30 Pro comes in a couple of colour options Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

Moto Edge 30 Pro specifications and features

Apart from the fact that it’s a flagship phone with a flagship SoC at its core, the Moto Edge 30 packs a punch above its weight. It comes with a 6.7-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED panel with 144Hz display, HDR10+ certification and up to 700 nits peak brightness. The display offers DCI-P3 colour space and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The design of the phone isn’t unique as compared to its competitors like iQoo 9 Pro. Also, the fact that Motorola decided to announce only one storage and memory combination is a bit strange. People spending half-a-lakh rupees on a flagship phone would’ve loved more options to choose from.

The phone has 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and supports 13 5G bands - which makes it future proof. It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery pack which supports 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It also has 5W reverse charging, in case required.

Talking about the optics, the Moto Edge 30 pro gets a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone offers 8K recording at up to 24fps, 4K video recording at up to 60 fps. It also has a 60 MP front camera housed under a hole-punch cutout on the front.

