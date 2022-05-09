Moto Edge 30 India launch date announced

Audio player loading…

Motorola has announced that the Moto Edge 30 will launch in India on May 12, confirming last week's report . The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer recently brought discounts to many of its devices during the Flipkart Big Saving days sale event that ended yesterday. The Moto Edge 30 Pro also made its debut in the country last month as one of the most affordable devices with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Moto Edge 30 will be the follow up to the Moto Edge 20 that was launched last year. It will feature the first Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Motorola announced in a tweet that the smartphone will be the slimmest 5G device in the world. The Moto Edge 30 will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and other leading partner retail stores.

Introducing the #motorolaedge30, World's Thinnest 5G smartphone! It is India's lightest 5G phone in the segment with 144Hz pOLED display, India's first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, flagship camera & more. Launching on Flipkart & at leading retail stores on 12 May! #FindYourEdgeMay 6, 2022 See more

Before the launch announcement, the smartphone was spotted on certification platforms like the NBTC, Wi-Fi Alliance and EEC. Surprisingly the smartphone is also yet to be available in many other markets around the world.

Moto Edge 30 expected specifications and pricing

In terms of the specifications, the Moto Edge 30 comes with a 6.5-inch 144Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display clubbed with 8GB RAM. The Indian variant of the smartphone could come with two internal storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The pricing for the device is unclear, but previous reports suggest that it could be priced at Rs 35,000.

The device comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary and ultra-wide lens. The third camera is a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Moto Edge 30 will feature a 32MP selfie shooter.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The smartphone ships with MyUX based on Android 12 out of the box. In terms of connectivity features, the device will support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E and NFC. The Moto Edge 30 will be powered by a 4,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Good vibes from Moto

Motorola has put in a lot of effort to bring devices that are catered to users across a wide price range. The release of the latest Moto G52 brings about a pOLED display that enabled the company to launch a smartphone with a nearly bezel-less display. The bold steps from the company to bring new technology while still maintaining an affordable price tag provides a good vibe.

When the Moto Edge 30 releases, the price is again a factor that will decide how well the device would fare with competing brands.