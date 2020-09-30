Moto E7 Plus to go on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Motorola's latest budget offering, the Moto E7 Plus was unveiled in India recently. The Moto E7 Plus will go on sale for the first time in India today.

The Moto E7 Plus is an entry-level offering from the company. The key highlight of the phone is the massive battery and 48MP rear camera which comes with night vision. The device will go on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon.

The price of Moto E7 Plus in India is set at Rs. 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant and will be available in two colour options - Misty Blue, Twilight Orange with a gradient finish.

Moto E7 Plus specs

The phone is powered by an with an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset with Adreno 610 GPU coupled. This is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Additionally, you also get microSD card support up to 512GB. You can choose between two colour options - Misty Blue, Twilight Orange.

On the front, there is a 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS TFT LCD with HD+ (1600x720) resolution. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support of a 10W charging solution. Moto has opted for a Micro USB charging slot on this phone.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back with a primary 48MP primary sensor with f/1.7 and a 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 for depth sensing. The camera supports Night Vision that allows you to capture detailed images even in low light conditions. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie shooter housed in a waterdrop notch.

The Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 out of the box with close to stock Android experience. It is a dual sim phone that supports two nano sims and a dedicated micro SD slot for memory expansion and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS.