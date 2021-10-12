Moto E40 with 90Hz display, 48MP triple camera launched for Rs 9,499

Motorola has launched a new budget phone in India today with the introduction of the Moto E40. The Moto E40 is a budget phone with feature-packed specs and this is also one of the cheapest phones with a high refresh rate screen.

The Moto E40 comes with a new Unisoc processor, a 90Hz screen, a big battery, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The phone is priced under Rs 10,000 and will take on phones from Xiaomi , Realme , and Micromax .

Moto E40 price in India and availability

The Moto E40 comes in a single configuration with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 9,499 and will go on sale starting October 17 on Flipkart. The Moto E40 will be available in Pink Clay and Carbon Gray colour options.

Moto E40 specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Moto E40 flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD panel along with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design and 400 nits of brightness. In the heart, the device is powered by an Octa-core Unisoc T700 clocked at 1.8GHz, which is also making its debut in India. The device is available in a sole configuration 一 4GB LPDDR4x and 64GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone is equipped with a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro vision camera. There is an 8MP selfie camera on the front housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

The Moto E40 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also comes with IP52 water-repellent design, a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the software side, the phone runs on near-stock Android 11. You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with face unlock for faster unlocking. Other features include a hybrid slot that takes in two micro SIM and one micro SD card slot which supports up to a microSD card up to 1TB.

