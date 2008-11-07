iPhone steals BlackBerry Storm thunder

You might be lapping up all the coverage on the newly announced BlackBerry Storm, but Apple has snuck in through the back door and taken RIM's number two slot in the smartphone stakes.

Research firm Canalys has reported that the Cupertino boys are now the second biggest pusher of smartphones in the world after the success of the iPhone 3G in Q2.

Apple has garnered 17.3 per cent of the worldwide market, pushing RIM into second place with 15.2 per cent.

Symbian still top

However, phones running the Symbian system are still looking the best bet on 46.6 per cent, though that figure represents a 21.5 per cent slide in market share... Nokia's purchase of the OS could make or break its fortunes in the next year.

It appears the business-minded among us are all over the iPhone, discarding their BlackBerries to the back of a desk drawer and marvelling at being able to swipe through their contacts.

Lucky RIM has got the Storm, Bold and Pearl 8220 coming out this quarter, eh? Don't forget to check out our hands on review with the new Storm, especially as it's a cracker.