You can now pre-order Samsung's slick Windows 10-powered TabPro S

Samsung has announced that its new premium 2-in-1, the Galaxy TabPro S, is now up for pre-order with the device going on sale tomorrow.

The TabPro S gives Android the elbow, instead going with Windows 10 as its operating system, and it offers a tasty 12-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1440.

Other key specs include an Intel Core M dual-core CPU running at 2.2GHz, backed up with 4GB of RAM.

Samsung notes that there's been plenty of interest in the device since it was first revealed at CES earlier this year, which isn't surprising given the choice of OS for a Galaxy slate, and also some nifty features.

These include fast charging which allows the TabPro S to be fully charged in 2.5 hours, with the battery giving the device a claimed longevity of 10.5 hours on the go. It's also a very thin and light piece of hardware at 6.3mm thick, weighing 693 grams.

Keyboard woes

The detachable keyboard clips on easily and offers a touchpad, but as we observed in our hands-on with the TabPro S, it's rather too small and the keyboard is a somewhat finicky and unreliable beast.

Nonetheless, despite the weaknesses of the keyboard cover, this is a very nifty-looking device with an undeniably gorgeous screen, and you also get optional LTE support when it comes to getting online when out and about.

As you'd hope, it's also possible to sync this hybrid with your Galaxy phone via Bluetooth, and then pull off tricks like using the handset as authentication for the TabPro S.

The price for the TabPro S is pitched at £849 (around $1200, or AU$1600) for the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage. That's the same price as the Surface Pro 4 with an Intel Core i5 CPU and identical RAM and storage (4GB/128GB).