Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 goes for sale in India at Rs 1,49,999

Microsoft has launched the newest version of its Surface Pro X 2020 which is now available for commercial customers only via local commercial authorized resellers. This is a refreshed version of its Surface Pro laptops that are already available in India.

The new refreshed Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 comes with new configuration that includes Microsoft’s next-generation custom processor and a new Platinum finish. It also brings new app experiences, along with longer battery life and increased performance across all Surface Pro X devices.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020: Specs and features

Microsoft has refreshed its top end Surface Pro X SKUs which feature the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor. Besides the Platinum finish, Microsoft will also be introducing three new colors for the Signature Keyboard: Platinum, Ice Blue and Poppy Red. These will also feature built-in storage and wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen.

Surface Pro X will come integrated with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, Netflix, Spotify and others. It will also be supporting existing Windows apps like Google Chrome, Firefox, and WhatsApp.

Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Teams integration makes them faster with less battery usage. Windows on ARM will be optimized, with plans to expand support for running x64 apps. For developers, Visual Studio code has also been updated and optimized for Windows on ARM. Microsoft claims faster performance and longer battery life with Surface Pro X now getting up to 15 hours of battery life across both configurations. Surface Pro X will feature Gigabit LTE connectivity.

Price

The Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 has been launched in two variants in India. These include the Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage and LTE connectivity that is priced at Rs 1,49,999. And Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and LTE connectivity that is priced at Rs 1,78,999.