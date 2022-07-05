Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available in India but it's costly

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has announced the availability of its compact and portable Surface Laptop Go 2 in India. These new laptops are powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5 processor and are available for both consumer and business users in the country.

To recall, these are the latest laptops from Microsoft and launched internationally just last month. Unlike a lot of other Microsoft products, these laptops have been announced in India without a significant delay.

The retail price of the Surface Laptop Go 2 has been set at Rs. 73,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs. 80,999. The business variants start at Rs. 79,090 and go all the way up to Rs. 104, 590 for the 16GB/256GB variant.

The laptop will be available for purchase through offline authorized resellers, offline stores and Amazon India (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In terms of specifications, the new compact laptops come with a relatively familiar design with a 3:2 aspect ratio display. Though there are some tweaks that the company has made to ensure that the laptops are more user-friendly than their predecessor.

The Surface Go 2 laptop comes with a 12.4-inch PixelSense Display with a 1536×1024 pixels resolution and weighs just 1.1 kgs in all – making it one of the lightest and most portable laptops in its segment.

Powering the laptop is an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset. The consumer-focused laptops are paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage while the business-focused laptops have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage.

In terms of connectivity ports, the laptop comes with a USB Type C port and a regular USB, and the company claims that the laptop offers an all-day battery life. Though the battery life is already impressive in such a slim form factor, it also supports fast charging which makes the deal sweeter. Needless to say that the laptop ship with Windows 11 out of the box.

Better alternatives available in the market

While the Surface Laptop Go 2 is extremely compact and lightweight, it has been priced on the higher side in India. The price of the base variant in the international markets starts at $599 which roughly translates to Rs. 47500.

However, the base variant in India is priced at Rs. 73,999 which comes to almost $933. Given the steep price, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is no more an affordable computing device aimed at students.

In fact, at this price point, you’ll get way more powerful laptops that come with extra storage and horsepower to help people through mundane tasks.