Top car air purifiers in India

What's one new gadget that almost all cars come with today? Is it the head-up display, or is it a digital instrument cluster? Rather, the one device cars come with is an air purifier. Some are in-built, while others, in many cases, are provided as a no-cost accessory.

The importance bestowed upon the device is profound, what with the pandemic being a prolonged one and pollution in major cities staying high. However, what can owners of cars, be it new or old, which do not have an air purifier do? The simple option is to buy one.

5 car air purifiers for Indian conditions

(Image credit: Sharp)

1. Sharp FP-JC2M-B

The air purifier has been designed to fit to the armrest in a large car, for it is quite a large unit and has a coverage area of 25 sq ft. Sharp says the FP-JC2M-B comes with its patented Plasmacluster technology, a HEPA filter, an ionizer and is said to offer a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) or 0.54 cubic metres.

(Image credit: Atlanta Healthcare)

2. Atlanta Healthcare MotoPure Ultra

The MotoPure Ultra air purifier from Atlanta Healthcare is an affordable option that comes with a rather sleek design. It can be placed on the dashboard or on the rear parcel shelf. This filter, it must be said, uses a 4-stage I-cluster filtration technology comprising an anti-bacterial guard, HEPA-13 filter, activated carbon shield and an ionizer. It also has a dual fan technology and is claimed to purify air in 10 minutes.

(Image credit: Nebelr)

3. Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer

This air purifier ionizer, which can be powered using an USB port, can reduce PM2.4 particles, smoke, benzene and formaldehyde. Curiously, it does not use HEPA filters and instead makes use of an 'advanced' air ionization technology. When it comes to power consumption , it takes in 5W, which is decent at best.

(Image credit: Philips)

4. Philips GoPure Compact 110

The GoPure Compact 110 car air purifier is said to clean the air inside the car in 15 minutes, while eliminating ultra fine particles <0.3µm. It will automatically switch on and neutralise toxic gases too (the claim is up to 99 per cent).

(Image credit: Sharp)

5. Sharp IG-GC2E

The Sharp IG-GC2E has been designed to fit into a car's cup holder, which is a boon, as unlike the above-mentioned model, this one does not take additional space and is also rather small, comparatively speaking. It also comes with a washable PM10 filter and is said to collect 80 per cent of dust and pollen, while also removing microbes. This purifier comes with a USB car adapter with two ports.