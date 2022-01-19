Microsoft brings HoloLens 2 to India - just 3 years after its global launch

Audio player loading…

Microsoft today announced that its mixed reality headset aimed at enterprise users, HoloLens 2, is now available in India. The company has taken its time to launch the device in this neck of the woods. Just so we see things in perspective, the HoloLens 2 was launched globally in 2019.

The HoloLens 2, built off a Qualcomm system-on-a-chip, is aimed at business users. The HoloLens 2 Development Edition is still limited to a few countries. "HoloLens 2 helps businesses and their employees complete crucial tasks faster, safer, and more efficiently, and creates new ways to connect with customers and partners,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

HoloLens 2 and industrial usage

HoloLens 2 blends the physical and digital worlds – covering the spectrum from augmented reality to virtual reality – and will be of use to first-line employees in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and education.

Companies can have different applications for the mixed reality device like training and onboarding new employees, providing workers with access to remote experts, and completing tasks faster with interactive 3D guides.

The HoloLens 2, Microsoft said in press release, can help in manufacturing and automotive industry, and facilitate training and simulations and remote consultations between experts in the healthcare sector.

For instance, healthcare major Apollo Hospitals has an AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score API that is designed specifically to predict an individual’s risk of having a cardiac event within seven years. "Using the immersive mixed reality experience of HoloLens 2, this API is integrated with an individual’s health vitals to build a 3D visualization that represents the current and future states of the person’s heart," Microsoft said.

HoloLens 2 features and availability

The headset works on its own and other third-party mixed reality applications that are backed by Microsoft Azure. The HoloLens 2 is based on the Snapdragon 850 compute platform and offers a battery life of 2-3 hours. The mixed reality headset offers hand tracking, eye tracking, voice command, spatial mapping, mixed reality capture.

HoloLens 2 features a dial-in fit system designed for extended use, and Wi-Fi connectivity for an untethered experience. It also uses smart microphones and natural language speech processing to support voice commands.

HoloLens 2 is available in India via commercial authorized resellers Softline and Team Computer. More details can be from the authorized distributor Redington India.

Microsoft press release did not mention the price of HoloLens 2 in India. For the record, in the US it is retailed at $3500 (around Rs 2.6 lakh).

