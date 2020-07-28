Micromax could return to India as early as this quarter; Here's what to expect

Micromax is all set to re-enter the India smartphone market this year. In the coming months, the company is expected to launch budget smartphones in the country.

Trying to take advantage of the ongoing boycott of Chinese smartphones and products sentiment, Micromax is looking to launch two or three smartphones in India in September. Previously, a the company was supposed to announce three budget device in August. Now, it has been pushed by a month.

(Image credit: Micromax)

A report from TheMobileIndian says that Micromax will launch two or three smartphones in September. Due to the production issues, the launch was postponed, confirmed the report. Further, the company is looking to launch smartphones priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. The three budget-friendly handsets are expected to come with MediaTek chipsets. The devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 SoC.

The MediaTek Helio G35 is an entry-level chipset that is featured on the Realme C11 and Redmi 9C budget phones. While the Helio G25 was seen on the Redmi 9A. Since they come in G series, we can expect them to have a system-wide performance.

The report further says that that the launch of the new smartphone will mark Micromax 3.0 and the company is ready to deliver timely updates to its new set of smartphones. It will provide a standard two-year Android update to the new-gen smartphones and also timely security updates.

Micromax was one of India’s top smartphone makers in the early 2010s with their Canvas series device, and later on, the Yu sub-brand also created a lot of buzz thanks to CyanogenMod. But, it eventually lost its share to the competition like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, etc.