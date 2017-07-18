Micromax Canvas 1 is a rare entry-level smartphone with OTG support

Extending its Canvas series on Monday, Micromax introduced its new Canvas 1 in the Indian market. The smartphone highlights its 2.5D HD In-Cell display and a new Freezer app that disables memory-intensive apps.

Canvas 1 is powered by MediaTek MT6737, quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz along with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory which is expandable up to 32GB. On the camera front, it has an 8MP camera at the back and 5MP camera with 85 degree wide-angle view on the front. The former comes with dual colour temperature flash light with 80 degree wide angle view and works on different rear camera modes such as beauty mode, time lapse, watermark and HDR.

As per the company, the device has support for OTG providing access to mass storage and can be connected to the serial communications, keyboards/mice, game controllers and can easily import photos from a camera. The company is touting it to be the first smartphone to come with a 100-day replacement promise on any hardware issue (which is a part of the 1 year product warranty).

The smartphone comes with 2500mAh battery which, as per the company claims, will last up to 7 hours. Priced at Rs 6999, the phone is available across major offline retail stores starting today.