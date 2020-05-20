Mi TV 55-inch gets big PatchWall 3.0 update

Xiaomi’s PatchWall 3.0 interface for TVs that was introduced in early April is now being rolled out to the Mi TV 55-inch. The company took to Twitter to announce the update that succeeds PatchWall 2.0 and brings new content partners, improved new visuals and fonts, and deeper integration with Disney+ Hotstar.

The update is certainly good news for Mi TV 55-inch users as 16+ content partners have been roped in. Those include - ALT Balaji, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT, JioCinema, Lattu Kids, Docubay, Eros Now, Republic, Bloomberg Quint, ABP Live, Shemaroo Me, Hungama Play, Epic On and more. For kids, apps like Lattu Kids offers more than 1500 hours of content suitable for children. The deeper integration with Disney+ Hotstar means sports enthusiasts will be able to access sports programmes with "one-click".

Here's an exciting news for all the Mi TV 4 55 users. We're rolling out #PatchWall3.0 update along with 16+ content partners. This update is being rolled out starting today. pic.twitter.com/EdTKqbKdRCMay 19, 2020

Besides new content, PatchWall 3.0 gets new fonts called Mi Lanting Pro, and horizontal scrolling as well as smoother animations. Xiaomi’s Mi List which curates or sorts movies and TV shows is also more “contextually-aware” with the update. This means that the feed will get suitable content based on occasions, festivals, and days of national importance.

Other notable features of PatchWall 3.0 include Universal Search, Live News, and Smart Curation. The update is currently rolling out to users in a staged manner so it could be some time before users see it.

The PatchWall 3.0 update has been rolling out to models since April 6. Other models such as Mi TV 4A, the Mi TV 4C Pro, the Mi TV 4A Pro, the Mi TV 4 Pro, the Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro were also on the roadmap.