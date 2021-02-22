Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro launched in India

Xiaomi India has been consistent in introducing updated and new versions of its already available products in India. And now the company has launched its newest portable speaker and a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

The new products from Xiaomi include the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) has been priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available in Black and Blue colour variants. It will be available on Xiaomi's own website, Mi Homes, and Amazon starting February 22 and will hit retail stores starting March 1.

While the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro will be available for Rs 1,799 in Black and Blue colour. It will be available on Xiaomi's own website and Mi Home starting from February 22, and on Amazon starting March 1.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W)

The 16W Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker packs twin 8W x 2 Full Range drivers sound output in all directions. It features a mesh design, the speaker comes with anti-slip paddings that reduces the risk of any accidental slips while holding it.

The 16W Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker's compact speaker comes with dual sound modes. Enabling it to switch between normal and deep bass modes as the user wishes. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) can also be paired together in the same room in the TWS mode for stereo sound experience.

Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a 2600mAh battery that can apparently last up to 13 hours. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and can be immersed underwater for 30min at maximum depth of 1 meter. It also comes with a built-in microphone for taking calls and it also works with voice assistants.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro is a new neckband style Bluetooth earphones from Xiaomi that come with Dual Noise Cancellation (ANC and ENC). They are lightweight earphones that come with a new anti-cerumen design and anti-blockage speaker net. The anti-cerumen design apparently helps keep the buds clean and wax free. The anti-blockage speaker net helps to block small particles that seep inside the device via the speaker net.

Featuring one-click Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the earphone can block out surrounding noises by counteracting the noise waves and bringing down the surrounding noise spectrum by 25dB. It is also equipped with Environmental noise cancellation to cancel out the ambient noise during a call. The microphone detects the direction of the speech and suppresses the environmental noise up to 90% to deliver clear voice call experience.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro comes equipped with a 10 mm dynamic driver. It also features 125ms low Latency audio for a delay-free audio experience and faster gaming experience.

Xiaomi claims that it can last up to 20 hours in terms of battery backup. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro have IPX5 splash and sweat proof rating.