Mi Mix 4’s key specifications leaked via TENAA listing

Xiaomi’s flagship lineup includes the Mi Mix series which comes with top-of-the-line specs but is primarily known for the experiments that Xiaomi does with the design.

It is reported that the company is expected to host an event in China next month where it will unveil a few products including MIUI 13, Mi Pad 5 as well as the Mi Mix 4.

While the previous Mi Mix phone was Xiaomi’s first-ever foldable phone, which remained a concept phone, this year's Mi Mix 4 is expected to come in a conventional candy-bar design. If rumours are to be believed, this phone could be Xiaomi’s first phone with an under-display camera.

Though this next-gen camera tech has been used in a couple of phones from ZTE, you can trust Xiaomi to democratize this technology by launching the phone to global markets. That said, the Mi Mix 4 was recently spotted on the TENAA certification site revealing some key details and also hinting that the phone is indeed approaching its launch cycle.

Best Xiaomi phones of 2021: these are the top Mi, Redmi, Poco and Black Shark devices

We're expecting the Xiaomi Mi 11T to launch soon too

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specs (expected)

(Image credit: Weibo)

Since the Mi Mix 4 is going to be a flagship phone, there is no doubt that it will support 5G connectivity and the TENAA listing confirms the same. The phone will run on Android with Xiaomi’s custom skin MIUI on top and will be a dual sim device.

It also states that the phone will be available in at least two variants – 8GB and 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB internal storage. Xiaomi will be using a custom display on this phone with 2K resolution.

To offer a notch-less experience, Xiaomi is said to be working on an under-display camera. While the company had teased such a selfie camera setup earlier, however, Xiaomi was busy fine-tuning its performance according to the reports. We had seen the first-gen. an under-display camera on ZTE Axon offered sub-par results with washed-out colours.

The phone is expected to come with a powerful rear camera setup and previous reports hint that the phone could borrow design cues from the Mi 11 Ultra. These reports suggest that the rear camera setup could be housed in a massive camera bump.

Some reports hint that the Mi Mix 4 may not even be a selfie camera but will have a secondary display like the Mi 11 Ultra but only slightly bigger this time. The presence of a bigger secondary display can help users take better selfies and probably make video calls easily as well.

Since all these details are based on rumours and leaks, we will have to wait for the company to either reveal the features or announce the phone itself. Till then would request everyone to stay tuned.

Upcoming smartphone launches in India for July 2021: Specs, launch date, price

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates