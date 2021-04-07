Mi Fan Festival 2021: offers on phones, laptops and accessories

Mi India is hosting its annual Mi Fan Festival starting April 8. The Mi Fan Festival 2021 will brings a host of offers on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, smart home products, and accessories.

The offers are applicable on Mi.com and also Mi Home stores across the country. The Mi Fan Festival 2021 will kickstart on April 8 on Mi.com and will go on until April 13. Mi India is also celebrating its 4th anniversary of Mi Home stores across India. That is already underway and will end on May 17. The special sale is held across 19 cities in the country.

Mi Fan Festival 2021: Offers on Mi.com

On Mi India’s official website, starting April 8, the Mi Fan Festival will go live with the following offers:

Flash sale

Starting from April 8 to April 13, every day at 4 PM, you can get multiple products for just Rs 1. These products include smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 10i, Redmi 9 Power, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C and more.

Mi Fan Festival 2021 Bonanza Deals

On products such as smartphones, laptops, and audio devices, you can get up to Rs 12,000 off. Additionally, you also get a special discount with ICICI debit & credit card, Axis bank debit & credit cards, & HDFC credit cards.

The HDFC bank offers is applicable on Mi 10i and Mi 10T series, the ICICI bank offers is valid on Redmi Note 10 Pro series while the Axis bank card offer is valid on TVs, laptops, and smart home products.

Mi Notebook Horizon 14 - Rs 13,000 off

- Rs 13,000 off Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro - Rs 13,000 off

- Rs 13,000 off Redmi Note 9 - Rs 8,000 off

- Rs 8,000 off Mi TV 4A (43”) Horizon Edition - INR 4000 off

- INR 4000 off Redmi Earbuds S - Rs 1,100 off

- Rs 1,100 off Mi Air Purifier 3 - up to INR 4,499 off

Apart from these aforementioned offers, the brand is also offering discounts on Redmi Power bank 20,000mAh, Mi Smart Band 4, Redmi Earbuds 2C, and much more products.

Lastly, you can also create a bundle of 3 products across categories at the price of one with an additional discount on Mi.com between 8 PM to 12 AM.

Mi Fan Festival 2021: Mi Home offers

When you purchase any product at Mi Home across India, you will get vouchers worth Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, Lenskart, and Magicpin.

Also, one lucky winner will be entitled to 100% cashback on the entire purchase, every day. These offers at Mi Home pan India is valid until May 17.

