MediaTek releases Genio 1200 chip for AIoT devices

IoT Smart devices (security cameras, smart lightbulbs, smart displays etc) are getting smarter, as it were, thanks to Artificial Intelligence. They are now classified as AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) devices.

And the Taiwanese chip giant MediaTek has come up with Genio platform, which will comprise chipsets meant for AIoT devices. It today unveiled the first chip in the Genio family, the Genio 1200, designed for premium AIoT products.

The MediaTek Genio chipsets offer fast multicore performance with extreme power-efficiency. The CPU, GPU and AI Processing Unit (APU) in each Genio chipset work together and support high quality displays, cameras and more. Additionally, each chipset will provide support for the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols to deliver seamless connectivity.

Genio 1200: All details

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Genio 1200 for premium AIoT applications is built for the latest multimedia standards and 4K displays, 4.8 TOPs AI accelerator, and exceptional power efficiency. The new Genio 1200 6nm-class chip is highly integrated, and supports several high-speed interfaces, such as PCI-Express, USB 3.1 and GbE MAC, and also supports MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E and sub-6 5G modules to meet a wide range of connectivity needs.

With octa-core CPU, five-core graphics, dual-core AI processor and advanced multimedia engines, the Genio 1200 is tailored for advanced smart home appliances, industrial IoT applications and other demanding AI-embedded devices. The Genio 1200 can also receive and process ultra-high definition display and camera inputs from a range of computer vision (CV) applications, the company said. The Genio 1200 will be commercially available later this year.

MediaTek Genio platform: What it offers

"MediaTek Genio is a complete platform stack for the AIoT with powerful and ultra- efficient chipsets, open platform software development kits (SDKs) and a developer portal with comprehensive resources and tools," the company said.

With MediaTek Genio, customers can have access to all the hardware, software and resources needed to go from concept to design and manufacturing. Customers can choose from a range of Genio chips to suit their product needs, and then use MediaTek’s developer resources and the Yocto Linux open platform SDK to customize their designs. The Genio open platform AIoT SDK allows designers to customize multiple products with the same software pack, which supports Yocto Linux.

"Today MediaTek powers the most popular AIoT devices on the market. As the industry enters the next era of innovation, MediaTek’s Genio platform delivers flexibility, scalability and development support brands need to cater to the latest market demands," Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s Computing, Connectivity and Metaverse Business Group, said.

The Genio series includes premium, mid-tier and entry-level system-on-chips (SoCs) and modules to address different market and application needs. Genio 500 is for retail and commercial IoT applications. Genio 350 is for hubs in portable and home environments. Genio 130 is for thin-OS and cloud-supported voice assistant devices.