Marvel's Avengers for PS5 gets enhancements along with a trailer for Black Panther expansion

Marvel's Avengers, which released to lukewarm reviews last year, is now being introduced for next generation consoles. The new PS5 version of the game features new content called Operation: Future Imperfect which introduces Clint Barton as Hawkeye.

Crystal Dynamics has shared in a blog a host of things that are coming this year in the roadmap for Marvel's Avengers. This includes new heroes, costumes, storyline, and villains.

Marvel's Avengers: 2021 roadmap

To start off, the new operation called Operation: Future Imperfect is introducing Hawkeye who joins as a playable character. His story will take players to a new biome called the Wasteland, which is infested with enemies including a new one called Cargo Runner Synthoid. A new villain called Maestro will also join them. Maestro is a twisted Hulk from an alternate timeline who has "Bruce’s wits and the Hulk’s power."

For its PS5 adaptation, Marvel’s Avengers will take full advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback functionality with a unique feel for every Avenger, skill, and ability. Crystal Dynamic says that the entire combat system has been retuned and customized specifically to take advantage of the DualSense controller.

Marvel’s Avengers also supports the PlayStation 5 console’s improved 3D audio technology. And with compatible headphones, players can hear the fight all around them with the PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech.

As for the things that are coming to the game in the future, players will see the inclusion of new Villain Sectors like a battle against Monica, mission types, events, and Black Panther and the War for Wakanda expansion. This expansion will bring Black Panther as a new hero, with new hero outfits, along with an increase in the current power cap.

A new villain will be joining the cast with this expansion in the future called Klaw, whose voice can be heard in the trailer. There will be new Klaw faction enemies, new storyline, as well as a new biome for the Wakandan Jungle, which can be accessed from a new outpost.