Malayalam film Salute, starring Dulquer Salmaan, heads directly for OTT

Update: The story has been updated with its release date.

Theatres have opened, and the crowds are back. But the Malayalam film Salute has still decided to the skip the cinema halls and head direct to an OTT platform.

Starring the young star Dulquer Salmaan, Salute will have its premiere on SonyLIV, which is fast building up a good slate of content from Tamil and Malayalam filmdom.

Salute will stream on SonyLIV from March 18, 2022, the streamer announced.

"SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you Dulquer Salman’s #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay (sic)," the streamer announced on its social media handles last night.

Dulquer as the cop Aravind Karunakaran

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute features Dulquer as a policeman. Popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay are also part for the project. Diana Penty, who has appeared in Bollywood films like Cocktail and Happy Bhag Jayegi, will be be making her Malayalam film debut through this. Veteran Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Saikumar, among others, are also in the cast.

The film is produced by Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer Films.

Salute's trailer was released late last year, and it suggests the film to be a gripping police procedural drama. Dulquer plays the cop Aravind Karunakaran. the film was originally slated for release in theatres in mid-January. But the Covid situation did not let that happen. Once that window was missed, the film was always headed for the streamers.

As Dulquer is one of the reigning stars of Malayalam film industry, this will be one of the biggest releases for SonyLIV, which is slowly but surely making its presence among the Tamil and Malayalam movie audience.

Dulquer was recently seen in Kurup, which was loosely based on the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. He is also teaming up with his father Mammootty for the first time by bankrolling his upcoming film Puzhu.

