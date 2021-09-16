Malayalam actor Jayasurya's Sunny to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Malayalam movies have hit the jackpot on OTT platforms. Be it Malik, Kuruthi, Saara's, Cold Case, Nayattu, or many others, they have managed to impress the viewers across the country. And many of them have found their way to Amazon Prime Video.

So, not surprisingly the same platform has walked with the streaming rights for Sunny, the 100th film of actor Jayasurya.

The film is produced by Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. Sankar has also written and directed the Amazon Original Movie. Sunny is the duo's 8th film together.

Suspense and sentiments

The film's teaser was out yesterday, and the story is centred on a musician who has lost everything in his life - love, money and his best friend. It is a tale that has mixed suspense and sentiments.

The film's promotional release said: "Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic and shuts himself from society. Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil and while killing himself softly and slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective".

"This is my 100th film as an actor and I couldn't be more humbled to play yet another striking character. I have had a prolific partnership with Ranjith throughout, and this one is truly special," the actor, whose film Sufiyum Sujathayum also released on Amazon last year, was quoted as saying.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said "Sunny is a film that offers an "assortment of simple human emotions".

Sunny to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept 23

Jayasurya, who celebrated his 43rd birthday recently, incidentally has also completed 20 years in the Malayalam film industry. On the occasion, on his Instagram page, the actor put out the announcement of Sunny streaming on Amazon Prime Video and also shared the film's teaser.

Sankar said Sunny focuses on a single character and he is happy to have an actor like Jayasurya headline the film.

He added: "The film is replete with human emotions that we have carefully woven into the script, which the audiences will relate to."

Sunny will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 23.

Amazon Prime Video, ever since it amped up its India content, has had good success. Its recent web series Mumbai Diaries, The Family Man -Season 2 and the Vidya Balan starrer Sherni are blockbusters, to use a mainstream description.