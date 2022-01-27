Madhuri Dixit OTT debut series The Fame Game gets release date

Audio player loading…

Madhuri Dixit is making her OTT debut with Netflix series The Fame Game that was originally named Finding Anamika.

Produced by Karan Johar, the series is said to be about the life of a global superstar and mom Anamika Pradhan, who vanishes without a trace. The series will premiere on the OTT platform on February 25.

Madhuri's last film outing was the April 2019 release Kalank, which incidentally was bankrolled by Johar's production house.

The other side of glamour

The Fame Game is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

The series, it is said, will give a view of the highs and lows of an actress’s life, revealing hidden truths and painful lies that exist behind the showbiz front.

"Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted façade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred," a press release from Netflix breathlessly said.

Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar shared the details of the series on their social media platforms. "There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! #TheFameGame (sic)," Johar wrote on his Instagram handle. Madhuri had a Hindi take of the same subject on her Instagram page.

It is not clear why the series has got a name change.

Netflix needs some big-ticket hits soon as it is still to crack the Indian market, which its cofounder Reed Hastings recently described as 'frustrating'.

