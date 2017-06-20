UE Wonderboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs 7,995

Logitech under its Ultimate Ears (UE) brand launched Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker. The speaker was unveiled globally back in March, but it debuted in India starting today. It is priced at Rs 7,995 and will be available for sale on Amazon from Tuesday onwards.

The speaker is launched in six different colours— Grey (UE calls it Stone), Black (Phantom), Red (Fireball), Blue (SubZero), Pink (Cashmere), and a Purple shade (Lilac).The pint sized portable speaker is said to offer 360-degree surround sound.

The Wonderboom is IPX7 rated that means it can be submerged in water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes and also claimed to float on its own. UE further claims up to ten hours of battery backup on the Wonderboom.

Another interesting feature that is not commonly seen on bluetooth speakers under this budget is the multi-connectivity, which lets you connect up to eight Wonderboom speakers and also connect up to two audio sources simultaneously.

Like most other UE bluetooth speakers, this one also has two huge ‘+’ and ‘-‘ button on the front for multiple controls, and the UE button on the top lets you play pause and skip your music. The speaker supports Bluetooth mobile range up to 33 meters. It weighs 425 grams and measures 102mm height, 93.5mm diameter, and 140mm width.

One thing worth noting is that UE does not repair these speakers, and gives two years of limited hardware warranty instead.

Speaking at the launch, Ashok Jangra, Logitech, Cluster Category Head - India & SWA, said, "Wonderboom's basic proposition of being fuss free is designed for the user who is always-on-the-go and leads a very busy lifestyle. While it may look small, don’t be fooled by its size or price; this little beauty comes with surprisingly big sound and like its predecessors is virtually indestructible. Wonderboom is for users who are extremely passionate about music and always see it as a personal experience. We truly believe that this pint-sized, super-portable Bluetooth speaker is the answer for all personal music related needs."