Logitech MX mechanical keyboards and MX Master 3s launched in India

Logitech has refreshed its MX series portfolio in India with the launch of two new MX Mechanical keyboards and the MX Master 3s mouse. The MX Master 3s mouse comes as an update to the already established MX Master 3 mouse.

MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini are the two keyboards launched and they're priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 17,495 respectively. And MX Master 3s is launched at a price tag of Rs. 10,995. They are available on Amazon (opens in new tab) and are listed as a Prime Day launch.

MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboards: Key features

Both the keyboards come with low-profile mechanical switches. They also come with Tactile Quiet (brown) key switches, which makes it the quietest mechanical keyboard in Logitech's portfolio while giving it an authentic mechanical typing feel.

The keyboards are designed with dual-coloured keycaps. And it comes with smart lighting with support for six lighting options. It automatically adjusts the brightness of the light according to ambient light and even switches off the light when not in use.

MX Master 3s mouse: Key features

MX Master 3s is the ultimate mouse for a creator. It comes with the ergonomic shape that MX Master series has known for.

It features MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel, which makes the scrolling much easier. And it also comes with a side scroll wheel for horizontal scrolling. Co

The mouse features an 8,000DPI optical sensor that can track most surfaces including glass. It now offers clicks that are 90% quieter than MX Master 3 while keeping the same clicking feel.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Common features

All three devices support Logi Optipns+ software. Which lets you customize individual buttons, create app-specific profiles, adjust tracking speed, change backlighting, and more. All of them are equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy and Logitech's proprietary Logi Bolt wireless technology.

You can connect up to three different devices to these products and it supports Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, ChromeOS and Linux.