Limited edition Steven Harrington OnePlus Buds Z launched at Rs 3,699

OnePlus Buds Z has got a new limited edition variant in India. The company has launched a new OnePlus Buds Z limited edition in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington. The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition comes with stylized graffiti along with artistic caricatures and designs.

The collaboration inspired the artist to develop a new character called 'Cool Cat.' The new design is playful and contemplative which can be seen on the Buds Z. The limited-edition Buds Z comes in a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case. Apart from the external look, the rest of the features and specifications are similar to the vanilla OnePlus Buds Z.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Buds Z was launched alongside the OnePlus 8T back in October 2020. It is an in-ear style earphones and you also get interchangeable ear tips in the box. The Buds are powered by a 10mm dynamic driver which offers powerful bass and clear vocals.

The Buds Z also supports dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos. The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition can last up to 20 hours on a single charge and a quick 10 minutes charge can get you 30 minutes playback. Charging both the buds and case to 100% will take 60 minutes and it chargers via Type-C port. You get support for Google Assistant too. On a single charge, the buds can last up to 3 hours for calls and up to 5 hours for music playback.

It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with Google fast pair and OnePlus quick pair mode which makes connectivity seamless. The OnePlus Buds Z offers touch controls on each bud. You can pause your track, change tracks, or answer a call, all without taking your phone out. They also feature in-ear detection sensor which stops the media playback as soon as you remove the Buds Z from your ear. Other features include low latency mode, IP55 rating, microphones, and environmental noise reduction.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition price and availability

The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition is priced at Rs 3,699. It will go on early access sale for Red Cable Club members from 12 noon today(January 25) on OnePlus.in. The open sale starts on January 27. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores.