LG Velvet listed for pre-booking at Rs. 36,990 – but there is a catch

LG introduced the Velvet smartphone recently with a hope to revive its dwindling numbers. The phone that comes with a new design language and a new branding

made its way to the US market in June and now it seems that LG may bring this phone to India soon.

According to a report by FoneAerna, a Tamil Nadu based retailer Supreme Mobiles has started accepting pre-orders for the phone. While the tweet seems to have been taken down, the below poster from the tweet shows that the LG Velvet could be priced in India at Rs. 36,990 for the single screen variant while the variant that includes dual-screen accessories will be available for Rs. 49,990.

(Image credit: Supreme Mobiles)

A quick call to the number mentioned in this poster landed in one of the retail stores and the executive there had no idea about the offer nor the phone.

Interestingly, LG has not formally announced any plan to introduce the smartphone in India and we have reached out to the brand (and its agency) to check the authenticity of this offer, however, we are yet awaiting a response from them.

In case you’re interested in buying the phone, we’d suggest holding on to your purchase decision till the time the company formally announces it or have a look at the LG G8x ThinQ's Big Billion day deal.

LG Velvet specifications

The LG Velvet comes with a massive 6.8-inches Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED panel housed in a modern curved edge design. The Velvet comes in both 4G only and a 5G variant. The 5G LG Velvet is powered by a Snapdragon 756 SoC while the 4G only variant comes with a slightly dated Snapdragon 845 processor. It is unclear which variant is expected to land in India. FoneArena on behalf of the retailer suggests that the 5G variant is slated to come to India.

You also get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be further expanded up to 2TB with the help of a micro SD card.

In terms of optics, the Velvet has a triple rear camera setup in a rather interesting layout of falling water droplets. It comes with a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor housed in a waterdrop notch.

A 4300mAh battery with support for fast charging and 10w wireless charging powers the device.