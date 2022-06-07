Lenovo's Yoga All-in-One 7 desktop PC to compete with Apple's iMac in India

Audio player loading…

Lenovo today launched its new Yoga All-in-One 7 desktop PC in India. The All-in-One (AIO) desktop computer brings a mix of home computing and unique design that will compete with Apple's 24-inch M1 iMac. A leader in the computer and tablet PC market, Levono has been priced competitively and offers a premium build quality and design.

Like the Yoga lineup of products from Lenovo, the new AIO also comes with similar functionalities. The display has a tilt and turn mechanism that allows users to vertically orient the display if needed. The system is held with a strong metallic stand with the rest of the components of the system behind the display. The Yoga AIO 7 desktop also comes with two 5W speakers from JBL and is positioned on the lower section of the system.

Levono Yoga AIO 7 pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 will be available for purchase tomorrow from the company’s online store and Amazon. The company will be making it available in offline retail partner stores as well soon. The system is available on in a single configuration in the Cloud Grey colour option. It is priced at Rs 1,71,990.

Levono Yoga AIO 7 specifications and features

Talking about the specifications of the system, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipset clubbed with 16 GB of RAM (two channels of 8GB RAM modules). It features a large 27-inch 4K UltraHD touchscreen display with a nearly bezel-less design. It comes with a max brightness of 360 nits and is calibrated for 100% sRGB colour gamut.

It also comes with the AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory which is capable of handling 1080p gaming. When it comes to storage options, you get a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 comes with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with its own set of silver wireless keyboard and mouse for input. It also comes with a USB 3.2 port, a headphone and microphone combo jack, HDMI 2.0 and an Ethernet port. Another unique feature of the AIO is the removable 5MP webcam that comes with the system.

The new AIO from Lenovo will run on the latest version of Windows 11 Home and will come preloaded with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021.