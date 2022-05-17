Lenovo launches ThinkCentre Neo series desktops in India

Audio player loading…

Lenovo today launched its latest range of ThinkCentre Neo desktops for businesses and large organisations. The product line includes an All-in-One (AIO) model as well as two desktop tower PCs as well. Thus, corporates can choose between going compact with an AIO or only opting in for a minimal system that can work with multiple displays.

Lenovo’s latest product line consists of the ThinkCentre Neo 50s and 50t desktop PCs. The systems are microATX and mid-tower builds respectively. The ThinkCentre 30a 24 is an AIO system with a 23.8-inch display integrated into the same premium chassis.

As a line of products that focuses more on businesses, large corporates and enterprises, the ThinkCentre products continue to include many of the add-on security features. Similar to many of the business laptops that Lenovo makes, you’ll see the signature terrazzo finish on the products.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The pricing and availability of the products are unknown at this time. However, if you do wish to purchase them for your organisation, you can reach out to your respective sales teams.

ThinkCentre Neo Desktops specifications

When it comes to the specifications of the machines, the desktop PC models can be configured with any processor up to the 12th generation Intel Core i9. The AIO model supports only up to the Intel Core i7 of the same 12th gen series. In terms of RAM, the Neo 50s and 50t systems can support up to 64GB of DDR4 memory clocked at 3200MHz while the Neo 30a supports up to 16GB of DDR4.

Storage is configurable according to the requirements. For the Neo 50s and the Neo 30a, you can choose between either a PCIe SSD or a physical HDD. While the Neo 50t comes only with 1TB of HDD onboard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo)

All the systems run on either Windows 11 Pro or Home depending on the requirement. The ThinkCentre Neo 30a comes with a 23.8-inch FullHD LCD display. It supports a maximum brightness of 250 nits.

ThinkCentre security features

ThinkCentre as a brand built its reputation not just on the quality of its products, but also on the add-on security features it provides. Many organizations are happy to have products that provide an additional level of security to the data on a laptop or any corporate device.

And in these times of hybrid workplaces, security is the priority for many businesses. Lenovo has been competing with brands like Dell to expand its portfolio of systems for business. And the new products are compact and minimal in design, yet are able to pack great hardware for good performance.