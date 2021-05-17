LeEco planning a comeback; announces an event on May 18

Do you remember LeEco? The Chinese tech brand that wanted to do it all – Phones, TVs, Electric Cars and much more than too across the globe. While planning to do all these is neither illegal nor is it wrong but wanting to do all of it in a very short period, is extremely risky.

Due to its rapid pace of growth, the brand got into financial troubles and fizzled from all the markets apart from China where it had still been selling smartphone accessories under the LeTV brand. Last we heard that the company had launched a pair of affordable TWS with ANC called Super Earphone Ears Pro, back in January 2021.

Now it’s been reported that the company is staging a comeback, at least that’s what the posters reveal. Also, with the event, LeEco's troubled founder, Yueting Jia, once called China's Steve Jobs, could once again take center stage.

(Image credit: Internet)

The incisive invite uses phrases like, “I’m Back” and “What If it’s a few years late”, however, yet doesn’t exactly tell what the event on May 18 is all about. The name “LeTV Smart Ecological Conference” also doesn’t reveal much about the launch event.

Since the said comeback is planned in China, we can’t blame the company for releasing posters in Chinese, that normally aren’t easy to decipher. However, a closer look at the imagery and typography suggests that the event could be related to Smart TVs, VRs, smartwatches, gaming controllers, bicycles and even SuperPhone, a moniker that the company used for its smartphones in its heydays.

Though the company may not launch all of these products in one go at this event. It is, however, easy to understand the direction where the company may be heading towards. Regardless of the product or products that the company will end up releasing, the event will be broadcasted on the LeTV Super TV and LeTV Video platforms.

In any case, it would be extreme to expect that the company may also announce its global expansion plans tomorrow, however, during times when brands are shutting shops, it feels great to see a brand that was eager to make an impact making a comeback.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!