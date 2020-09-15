Leaked OnePlus 8T renders suggest a very inspired design

The OnePlus 8T is said to launch in about a month’s time in global markets. While the OnePlus 8 series has been around only for a few months, a massive leak reveals what to expect from its predecessor.

OnLeaks , a very reliable leakster, shared renders of what he suggests could be how the upcoming OnePlus flagship will look like. Some specifications of the device also tagged along, leaving little to our imagination. Notably, it might not be joined by a OnePlus 8T Pro this year, but there could be other products which will share the stage.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks)

The biggest change comes with the camera module’s design and placement. Gone is the iconic centre-placed camera array in favour of a tasteless rectangular island which will reside in the top-left corner. There are visibly four lenses this time, which the source suggests to be a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera will be bumped up to 32MP.

The display on the OnePlus 8T might switch back to a flat panel, but the refresh rate is said to be upgraded to 120Hz, matching the OnePlus 8 Pro. Expected to span 6.55-inches, it will have a single punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. The internal specifications might not see a huge upgrade, as the source reaffirms that it will be powered by the same Snapdragon 865 chipset instead of opting for the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

Major upgrades are also slated for the battery, as the OnePlus 8T will finally gain support for faster 65W charging. This bit has already surfaced a few times in the past, so it is likely that it will see the light of day.

We should also hear more about the OnePlus Nord Lite and the OnePlus smartwatch at the same event.