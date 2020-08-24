Leaked Asus Zenfone 7 images confirm the return of a favourite feature

The Zenfone 7 is Asus’s mainstream flagship of the season. With the launch just a few days away, some live images of the phone have leaked and what they depict should indeed make a a lot of fans happy.

The Asus Zenfone 7 will launch on August 26 in China and a few other markets. It will be the company’s second flagship of the season after the gaming-centric ROG Phone 3 last month. It will succeed the Zenfone 6 from 2019 which was a popular affordable flagship with a twist. A new leak suggests that the Zenfone 7 will continue to bring what made the lineup popular.

Here we go - if all this is real then #zenfone7 looks awesome - are you excited? pic.twitter.com/BLPKynQNFTAugust 22, 2020

Purported live images of the Asus Zenfone 7 have surfaced which confirm quite a few features and design elements of the phone. Perhaps the most interesting bit relates to the return of the flipping camera module which brings the rear cameras to the front when needed. This time around, there will be three cameras which will work double duty. Their functions are yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to be a primary, ultra-wide and depth sensor combination — but a telephoto lens isn’t entirely improbable either.

The fingerprint scanner no longer resides on the back, which could have moved to the side, embedded within the power button. That is likely due to the LCD panel which cannot incorporate in-display fingerprint scanners. Regardless, we're almost guaranteed to have a notch-less display experience. It should be available in other finishes as well, besides the glossy dark blue colourway seen here.

According to leakster Roland Quandt , the Asus Zenfone 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and will pack in a 5,000mAh battery. According to him, the 6GB + 128GB variant will be priced at 499 euros (~Rs 44,000) and the 8GB + 256GB configuration will go for 549 euros (~Rs 49,000). There will be other models as well, with the top variant rumoured to offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Asus is yet to confirm the Zenfone 7’s availability in India, where it is likely to be renamed as the Asus Z7 due to legal reasons.