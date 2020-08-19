Asus ZenFone 7 teased, to launch on August 26

A few weeks after the ROG Phone 3 debut, Asus has finally teased the launch of its flagship ZenFone 7 series. The company’s Taiwan YouTube channel shared a scheduled event video saying that the launch will be on August 26. The company’s ZenFone 6 series raised quite a few eyebrows opting for a non-contemporary swiveling camera design. Since then, there has been a lot of anticipation for its successor.

Nevertheless, the ZenFone 7 series remains shrouded in secrecy, apart from the latest official information. What we can be certain of is that it should sport the latest silicone namely the Snapdragon 865/865+ SoC similar to the ROG Phone 3. Also, we expect Asus to stick to dual models. This means that a non-Pro model with a Snapdragon 865 and an all-out fully-specced ZenFone 7 Pro is likely. Asus tends to fit in bigger batteries on its flagships, and if that happens, we’re could see 5,000mAh power packs, if not bigger ones.

Get ready to defy ordinary.#ZenFone7 is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/5pGf4PPfsCAugust 18, 2020

Since Asus has finally come out and started their short hype campaign, it also let the potential buyers a sneak peek in the design. And according to teasers, the ZenFone 7 will retain last year’s design. So, we’ll see the flip-up camera once again and a no-notch design.

Leaks activity surrounding the series has also stepped up with Roland Quandt tweeting yesterday that the ZenFone 7 will cost as low as 499 Euros for the starting 6GB + 128GB version while the 8GB + 256GB is likely to cost 549 Euros.

The ZenFone 7 was recently spotted on NCC certification, and the database tips a 6.7-inch display. The device is expected to offer up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Speaking of which, the same has been witnessed on the Geekbench database with the ZenFone 7 rocking a whopping 16GB of RAM. Most of the other stuff is speculation.

As of now, Taiwan will be the first market to get the flagship series, but we expect other Asian regions such as India and Europe to follow soon after. The launch will live-streamed at 2 PM local time.