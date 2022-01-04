Lava is offering Agni 5G in exchange for Realme 8s

Audio player loading…

Homegrown smartphone maker Lava has announced a new offer where t the company is offering its flagship – Lava Agni 5G in exchange for Realme 8s.

The company says that users will not be required to pay extra when exchanging their old Realme 8s smartphones. For those unaware, the Realme 8s was first introduced in India in September while the Lava debuted Agni as its first 5G phone in November last year.

In essence, Lava is suggesting that users who have already got the relatively old Realme 8s can get a shiny new Lava Agni phone. The offer is available on both 6GB and 8GB memory variants of Realme 8s and Lava is suggesting that since the Lava Agni 5G comes only in 8GB/128GB variant, users stand to only get benefitted by choosing to go with the Lava phone.

While there is nothing wrong with a brand trying to promote its phone, however, the comparison chart that Lava has come up with gives the impression that the company is in a fools paradise that Dimensity 810 chipset that powers Agni 5G is better than the one that powers Realme 8s.

Also, invoking nationalist sentiments against a “Chinese brand” might be a short-sighted approach. Since users who purchase phones in this price bracket not only look for the value for money proposition but also expect reliable after-sales support, continuous development support, and regular software updates – which unfortunately might not be Lava’s strengths after all.

How to exchange Realme 8s for Lava Agni

In terms of specifications, both the devices are almost similar. Though each of these devices has its own highlights. While Lava offers a near-stock Android experience and a combo of extra memory and storage, the Realme 8s brings fast charging on the table and a slightly better brand name to back it.

This outlandish offer is aimed at getting some additional media coverage; however, we do expect Realme to respond as well – and we will wait. In case you’re looking to exchange your phone, here is what you need to do:

Head on to Lava’s website between 3rd January till 7th January 2022

Fill the Exchange Offer Form: https://www.lavamobiles.com/agni-5g-activity/

A dedicated Lava executive called as Agni Mitra (a dedicated customer service executive for every Agni 5G

smartphone) will help you through the exchange process

That’s it, you’re done, considering that there are no last-minute hassles or surprises.

